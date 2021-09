OAKLAND -- The A’s are still formulating their plan for Chris Bassitt’s rehab. Bassitt, however, already has his own schedule in mind for a return to action. Just two days after undergoing facial surgery to repair fractured bones caused by a line drive that hit him in the face on Aug. 17, A’s manager Bob Melvin received a text from Bassitt on Thursday morning. The message was clear: Bassitt intends to pitch again before season’s end.