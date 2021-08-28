Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lamar Jackson Plays One Series in Only Preseason Action

By Clifton Brown
baltimoreravens.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamar Jackson saw his first action of the preseason, although it was brief. Jackson started the preseason finale and played just one series, leading the Ravens on an 11-play, 65-yard drive before giving way to Tyler Huntley. Completing three of four passes for 29 yards, Jackson was sacked twice but...

www.baltimoreravens.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Villanueva
Person
Ben Powers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Who's Faster, Steelers' James Pierre or Ravens' Lamar Jackson?

Who's faster, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre or Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson?. The former first-round pick and league MVP has an AFC North relative that's making waves in Pittsburgh. Jackson and Pierre are cousins who spent their whole lives living close together. Jackson grew up in Boynton Beach, FL., while Pierre was down the road at Deerfield Beach.
NFLdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions next great QB could be an even better Lamar Jackson

We know that Jared Goff will be the Detroit Lions starting quarterback in 2021 and he will likely be their starter in 2022. But, during those two seasons, will Goff prove to the Lions that he is their QB of the future?. Personally, I believe in Goff more than most...
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

The Threat of Lamar Jackson in Week 1

Week 1 is right around the corner, and the Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to make a statement right off the bat against the Baltimore Ravens. One of the key ingredients to the Raiders’ success in their first game will be finding a way to stop one of the league’s most dominant quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson. Subscribe for full article.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson to be without 2 key weapons to start season for Ravens

With the regular season a little more than a week away, the Baltimore Ravens are dealing with a handful of injuries on the offensive side of the ball. J.K. Dobbins is already out for the year with a torn ACL and rookie wideout Rashod Bateman has missed a large chunk of training camp along with Miles Boykin. Both wide receivers will now start the season on injured reserve.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Once again, we are criticizing Lamar Jackson for the wrong things

Before we get rolling on this, let’s just get it out in the open: Lamar Jackson is not a perfect quarterback. There are things he needs to work on as a pure passer before he can be seen as a top-five player in that department, as opposed to an overall offensive weapon, and the only quarterback in NFL history with two 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Jackson isn’t great when throwing to middle of the field closed (MOFC) coverage, he can be erratic to either side of the field at times, he regressed as a pocket passer in 2020 (in part because the pockets were not as well-defined), and there are obvious instances in which he’s left schematic meat on the bone while insinuating that his passing game is too predictable.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Is Lamar Jackson playing tonight vs. Washington?

Lamar Jackson has yet to take a preseason snap, but with some teams using the third preseason game as a dress rehearsal, is he playing in the finale? The Baltimore Ravens start the season with the Raiders in Las Vegas. Does Jackson need the reps?. Is Lamar Jackson playing tonight?
NFLYardbarker

Ravens Waiting To Extend Lamar Jackson Makes 2021 Monumental Year

Perhaps God answered the prayers of Baltimore Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome during the 2018 NFL Draft. They still had Joe Flacco at that time, but he was a declining quarterback. Owning the last pick of the first round, a miracle is all they could hope for. Boy, miracles do happen.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

Why Has Lamar Jackson Struggled in the Playoffs?

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson have a problem. While they’ve had unbelievable regular-season success, they have just a 1-3 record since Lamar’s debut in 2018. There are a lot of different factors that go into a successful or unsuccessful offense, but the reason why Jackson and the Ravens offense has struggled might not be what you think.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Insider Makes Bold Claim About Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

NFL defenses haven’t really had an answer for Lamar Jackson over the past two years, but ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler believes that could change in the near future. During this Friday’s episode of Get Up on ESPN, Fowler said that people around the league think they may have figured out how to stop Jackson.
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens: Lamar Jackson, Marlon Humphrey get recognized on NFL Top 100

Lamar Jackson, Ravens (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) The Baltimore Ravens have never taken franchise stars Lamar Jackson and Marlon Humphrey for granted. Neither has the league, as both Jackson and Humphrey were recently included, at 24th and 38th place respectively, in the top half of the NFL Top 100.
NFLbaltimorenews.net

Tyler Huntley Leads Offense As Lamar Jackson Watches

With his friend Lamar Jackson watching on the sidelines, Tyler Huntley played almost the entire game Saturday night and led the Ravens to victory. Engineering two touchdown drives in the second half, Huntley (24 for 34, 187 yards, one interception) recovered from a slow start as Baltimore captured its 19th consecutive preseason victory, 20-3, over the Carolina Panthers.
NFLUSA Today

ESPN analyst thinks Lamar Jackson is under pressure

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has had a phenomenal start to his NFL career. During his three seasons in the league he’s amassed a 30-7 record as a starter, accumulated almost 10,000 total yards, won a unanimous MVP award, and has broken record after record. On the show”Get Up“, Jeremy...
NFLSteelers Depot

Lamar Jackson: ‘I Strongly Doubt’ Defenses Will Figure Me Out This Year

The Baltimore Ravens have, at least, reached the postseason in each of the past three seasons since they drafted quarterback Lamar Jackson in the first round. They have won the division twice, though they have a 1-3 record in the postseason during that time. Jackson owns a personal 30-7 record as a starter in the regular season.
NFLSportsGrid

Is Lamar Jackson A Lock To Rush For Over 900 Yards?

In just three seasons, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has left his stamp as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks to grace the field in the NFL’s history. He became the second quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons last year, joining only Michael Vick.
NFLFOX Sports

Is this the season the NFL defenses finally solve the Lamar Jackson conundrum?

Lamar Jackson is entering just his fourth season in the NFL, but he already has a résumé that reads like that of an experienced veteran. He has led the Baltimore Ravens to the playoffs in three consecutive seasons, and he claimed the 2019 NFL MVP award. However, while Jackson has gotten off to a fast start in his career, some believe that ground still exists for the rest of the field to catch up.
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Lamar Jackson Is Confident in His Chemistry With Receivers

Lamar Jackson sees possibilities, even when others see a potential problem. The Ravens have been hit by injuries at wide receiver during training camp, with just six wideouts on the field for Tuesday's practice. But Jackson isn't questioning whether he will have enough time to build chemistry with the revamped wide receiver group before the season opener on Sept. 13.
NFLYardbarker

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Part of Browns Plan To Slow Down Lamar Jackson

Ever since quarterback Lamar Jackson broke onto the scene in 2019, NFL teams have been trying to find ways to slow him down. Jackson has given the Browns fits, and the team needed to add pieces to counter him. Enter linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The rookie was chosen at No. 51...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL.com Reveals Lamar Jackson’s Ranking For 2021

Last year, Lamar Jackson got the prestigious No. 1 ranking in NFL.com’s Top 100. Where does he land this year?. NFL.com revealed Jackson’s ranking on Sunday afternoon, and it’s a bit lower than most expected. The Ravens‘ dual-threat superstar checks in at No. 24 – a 23-spot slide from his ranking in 2020.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Doug Gottlieb Maintains Belief that Teams Will Figure Out Lamar Jackson

Doug Gottlieb: “All we can go on is what we’ve seen before, and what we’ve seen is this deal where you have a couple of years of success and then the league makes you do things you’re not comfortable doing... Somehow we’ve gotten to this place where if you’re critical in any way towards Lamar Jackson, you’re doubting Lamar Jackson. Greg Roman’s style has like a 2.5 year lifespan and then people figure it out. Maybe Lamar is so good at what he’s doing that it doesn’t matter – it’s a possibility. Maybe he’s finally had a true offseason and has evolved as a thrower – it’s possible. We saw Josh Allen evolve a ton. Or maybe this is as good as it gets. Lamar is one of those guys who you don’t want to bet against because he uses what he deems to be ‘haters’ as rocket fuel for him. But the reality is you have several years of tape, and now you can see what works and what doesn’t work, and if you have the personnel, you can beat the Ravens, and you can beat Lamar Jackson. It’s really hard to have a reasonable discussion about Lamar Jackson because for whatever reason, he’s a guy who has tinged in the ‘if you say anything negative somehow there’s a racial implication’ – that couldn’t be further from the truth. The NFL is past ‘race’ at quarterback. Without doing the math I’m going to go like 40% of starting quarterbacks are Black or Samoan. We’re past that, but what we’re not past is whether quarterbacks that are run threats, as well as pass threats, can stay healthy.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

Lamar Jackson vs. Baker Mayfield: Who will have the better 2021?

For the first time in a long time, the Pittsburgh Steelers are not near favorites to take home the AFC North crown. In the 2021 NFL season, it is the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns that are expected to duke it out for the division title. A lot of that has to do with the presence of Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield on their respective rosters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy