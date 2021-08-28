Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Here are the names and faces of the 13 US service members killed outside Kabul's airport

By Francesca Gariano
TODAY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, Aug. 26, at least 13 United States service members were killed during an attack executed by the Islamic State terror group. Islamic State Khorasan, known as ISIS-K, claimed responsibility for the "martyrdom attack" which took place outside of Kabul’s airport where Americans, in addition to allies, were being evacuated from Afghanistan. At least 18 service members were injured.

www.today.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marine#Kabul#Isis#Islamic State Khorasan#Americans#The Department Of Defense#The Marine Corps#Navy#Army Staff Sgt#Los Osos High School#Cbsla#U S Marines#Nbc#Ksl Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Petsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Service dogs LEFT FOR DEAD in Kabul by departing US troops reports

The American Humane Society has condemned the US government for apparently leaving a number of service animals behind after withdrawing from Kabul. Footage on social media showed the dogs in cages and roaming around the airport. "I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul...
U.S. Politicswmleader.com

Fathers of Marines killed in Kabul attack rage against Biden

The fathers of two Marines killed in Thursday’s suicide attack at Kabul’s international airport have expressed outrage at the US government’s handling of the withdrawal of American forces, with one claiming that President Biden “turned his back” on his murdered son. “They sent my son over there as a paper...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
MilitaryWashington Examiner

No gold coffins, only purple hearts for US military killed in Kabul

Thirteen service members were killed during an ISIS-K attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26. Their deaths resulted from poor planning, disorganization, and horrific bureaucratic incompetence by the Biden administration. These soldiers gave their lives defending their country, but their sacrifice yields less recognition than that of a criminal who died while resisting arrest.
Public SafetyPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Slain Marine who cradled baby at Kabul airport loved her job

A woman who cradled a baby in her arms at the airport and posted on social media that she loved her job. A young husband with a child on the way. Another man who always wanted to be in the military. A man who planned to become a sheriff's deputy when his deployment ended. Heart-wrenching details have emerged about some of the 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan's Kabul airport, which also claimed the lives of more than 160 Afghans.
MilitaryDaily Beast

Dad of Marine Slain in Kabul Vents Anger at Military, Biden

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead. “I stayed home from work...
Aerospace & Defensemediaite.com

Biden Attends Dignified Transfer of 13 U.S. Service Members Killed in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden is at Dover Air Force Base for the dignified transfer of the remains of the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in Afghanistan last week. Those 13 troops and dozens of Afghans were killed Thursday after a suicide bombing by Kabul airport, where evacuations have continued. ISIS-K claimed responsibility, and in the days since, the U.S. conducted airstrikes against some ISIS-K militants, including a reported car bomb on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy