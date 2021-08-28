Here are the names and faces of the 13 US service members killed outside Kabul's airport
On Thursday, Aug. 26, at least 13 United States service members were killed during an attack executed by the Islamic State terror group. Islamic State Khorasan, known as ISIS-K, claimed responsibility for the "martyrdom attack" which took place outside of Kabul’s airport where Americans, in addition to allies, were being evacuated from Afghanistan. At least 18 service members were injured.www.today.com
