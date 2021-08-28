Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

How Much Will UCF Use Joey Gatewood Now That's He's Eligible to Play in 2021?

By Brian Smith
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInside The Knights learned last evening that Joey Gatewood would be eligible to play for the Knights in 2021, and after careful consideration, the following represents how Gatewood could impact the UCF program. Gatewood reunited with UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn after he originally signed with Auburn in 2018. He...

www.si.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Malzahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#College Football#Recruiting#American Football#Knights#Auburn#Rpo#The Bounce House#Youtube Channel#Ucf Football Begins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Auburn, ALsaturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn football: An open letter to Bo Nix

This is certainly not the Auburn you expected. We can all agree on that. You signed up to be the next great quarterback under Gus Malzahn. That didn’t work out. You were ready to elevate Auburn into a perennial Playoff contender. That didn’t work out. It’s time to shake it...
College Sports247Sports

Mark Stoops opens up on Joey Gatewood transfer

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops named Penn State transfer Will Levis as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback for the 2021 season this past week, leaving the door open for the other combatant in the position battle, Joey Gatewood, to enter the transfer portal. Gatewood, a previous transfer from Auburn, has since committed to UCF.
Auburn, ALchatsports.com

Auburn football: Joey Gatewood’s teammates’ reaction to UCF transfer

Auburn football quarterback Joey Gatewood (1) warms up at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. While it was all but a definite the past week, former Auburn football QB Joey Gatewood has officially announced his transfer to the UCF Knights from the University of Kentucky football program.
College Sportschatsports.com

Joey Gatewood announces transfer to Central Florida

And just like, Joey Gatewood is out of Kentucky and on his way to UCF. One week ago today, Kentucky Football head coach Mark Stoops announced that junior quarterback Joey Gatewood would put his name in the transfer portal. Seven days later, Gatewood announced that he has committed to the University of Central Florida.
College Sports247Sports

Gus Malzahn reacts to first win at UCF

For a while Thursday night, it looked as if the wheels had fallen off of the Gus Bus before it could really get going. Following a 100-yard interception returned for a touchdown and a string of poor play, Gus Malzahn’s UCF Golden Knights fell behind 21-0 to their Week 1 opponent, Boise State, early in the second quarter.
Missouri StateLexington Herald-Leader

SEC links: Joey Gatewood finds a home; Missouri loses a defensive lineman

Joey Gatewood has officially committed to UCF. Tom Green of AL.com reports, “Another former Auburn player will be joining Gus Malzahn at UCF. Quarterback Joey Gatewood, who started his career on the Plains before transferring to Kentucky, announced Sunday afternoon that he has committed to UCF following his departure from Lexington, Ky. Gatewood entered the transfer portal Aug. 15 after Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops named Will Levis as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback for the 2021 season.”
College SportsArkansas Online

UCF's Malzahn needs to copy Spurrier

ORLANDO, Fla. -- And the inaugural winner of the Steve Spurrier Award for the top first-year head coach in all of college football is (drum roll, please) ... "Coach Gus is up for the award and he's got an excellent shot down there at UCF," Spurrier said recently when I asked him about Malzahn's chances of duplicating the success Spurrier has traditionally had when taking over new programs. "Every first-year coach has a shot at it. ... I'm looking forward to honoring a guy that comes in his first year and says, 'Hey, we can win here now. We don't have to wait until we get all of our own recruits in and blah, blah, blah.' I admire those coaches that eliminate the excuses."
College SportsYardbarker

How Will UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn Call Thursday Night's Game Against Boise State?

UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn has found different ways to run the football prior to coming to Orlando. Inside zone, option, and gap schemes have all been used to run the football. However, with Dillon Gabriel now running the show behind center, Coach Malzahn will be afforded a unique passer that’s very accurate, especially with the deep ball. This factor could alter Coach Malzahn’s game plans.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."

Comments / 0

Community Policy