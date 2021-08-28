Cancel
Premier League

God I hate being an Arsenal fan.

By Sterling Malory Archer
 6 days ago

I think their injury/covid issues are playing a big role in this atrocious start, but they may need to move on from Arteta. And for the love of all that's good and holy, Granit Xhaka. I have no words.

Granit Xhaka
#Arsenal#God#Covid
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea striker Lukaku: I dominated Arsenal...

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has described his performance against Arsenal as "dominant". The Belgian kicked off his second stint at Chelsea with a bang by scoring on debut in the 2-0 win over the Gunners on Sunday. Asked by Sky Sports how he would sum up his debut in one...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Arsenal fans will stand by their players

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes Arsenal's fans won't be a factor on Sunday. It's been claimed Arsenal fans are already unhappy with their players going into the game. Tuchel said, "We had a pre-season match where we could see the energy that this derby can produce in this stadium. It's always a tough one, it's always a tight one.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Marseille loanee Guendouzi takes aim at Arsenal fans

Olympique Marseille loanee Matteo Guendouzi has taken aim at Arsenal fans. The midfielder left the Gunners to join the French side on loan in July but there is an obligation to buy clause for £10million included in the deal, meaning he is unlikely to return to north London. Guendouzi was...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Arsenal fans surrounded Arteta car demanding resignation

Arsenal fans surrounded manager Mikel Arteta's car after defeat to Chelsea, urging him to resign. Footage, shared online, captured a group of frustrated supporters surrounding the manager's vehicle and shouting at him to leave the club after the Gunners registered their second loss of the 2021-2022 campaign. The fans were...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Arsenal boss Arteta: I will take responsibility for this

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says they'll use the international break to regroup after defeat at Manchester City. The 5-0 loss was their third from three games in the Premier League. Arteta said, "We have some players here and hopefully we can get some players back as well. We missed a...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

The moment Chelsea and Arsenal fans came together

Last Sunday, Chelsea squared off against one of its biggest local rivals in Arsenal. The two London sides are considered to be part of the big six and so it was always going to be a feisty game. Add to that the history between the two clubs, and you can see why neither team wanted to lose. Although the match was built up to be a blockbuster, at the end of the day, the game was rather one-sided. The Blues dominated the match and won 2-0. However, instead of constant boos around the Emirates Stadium, there was one moment when both the sides came together and put their rivalry behind them.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Arsenal midfielder injured in friendly win against Brentford

Arsenal had to take a precautionary measure in their friendly win against Brentford today, in a blow that has now cost Mohamed Elneny the chance to play for Egypt in their next game, per Mahmoud Diaa. The Egyptian journalist has shared that Elneny will not be with the Pharaohs as...
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka snubbed Covid vaccination before positive test

Granit Xhaka rejected the chance to be vaccinated against coronavirus, the Swiss Football Association confirmed after he tested positive for the disease. The Arsenal midfielder was forced to miss Switzerland’s friendly against Greece on Wednesday night following a PCR test. The Swiss FA’s head of communications, Adrian Arnold has now...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Campbell can't see Arsenal future for Maitland-Niles

Sol Campbell can't see a future at Arsenal for Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Everton submitted a loan offer to Arsenal for the 24-year-old, which was rejected by the Gunners, leading to the England international to hit out at his employs on social media. “He needs his career to move on and develop,...
Soccerchatsports.com

REVEALED: Arsenal star Granit Xhaka has TURNED DOWN his Covid vaccine, the Swiss FA confirm, after midfielder tested positive and must now isolate - as new research shows a THIRD of footballers have no plans to get jabbed

Granit Xhaka has rejected the chance to take a vaccination against Covid-19, the Swiss Football Association confirmed after the midfielder tested positive. The Arsenal midfielder, who captains his national side, was left out of the contest against Greece on Wednesday while he isolates. Xhaka initially tested negative before a follow-up...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Arsenal offer Soares Fenerbahce move, but...

Cedric Soares is confident of establishing himself at Arsenal. Takehiro Tomiyasu's arrival from Bologna is expected to push Portuguese full-back Cedric back down the pecking order, having been given the nod to start in defeats to Chelsea and Manchester City. However, the 30-year-old wants to remain at the club, says...
