CHICAGO - Sophomore forward Marek Gonda made the most of his opportunities in the attacking end, burying a pair of goals to lead DePaul men's soccer past St. Thomas on Thursday afternoon at Wish Field. DePaul's Santiago Rodriguez also found the back of the net to help the Blue Demons top the Tommies, 3-1. "We knew St. Thomas would be a difficult team to break down," said head coach Mark Plotkin. "We just stayed after it and found a way. I loved our fight and aggressiveness in the second half."