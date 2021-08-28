Baldwin: Summer schedules on the farm

Summer turns to Autumn on the calendar in late September. We may see mums and hardy Fall plants at some garden centers. We also note the ever-slowly turning daylight, bringing a slightly later sunrise and an earlier sunset. Still plenty of sun though to be had (once the rains pass). The tomatoes seem to ripen overnight, with the strong sun shining on the bountiful green tomatoes that remain on the vine. The sun may not shine at night, but the fruit will still ripen and fill the shelves of the bustling Main Barn shelves.Lots of carrots, cucumbers and beets are ready to make a salad that holds no lettuce or leafy greens. The rabbits and the weather hold the upper hand on our lettuces at the farm. We encourage shoppers and growers to think outside the salad bowl with new items to toss together. With cooler temperatures approaching, new lettuce plants are getting ready for a late Summer harvest. Trays of chard, kale and spinach are also in queue waiting for their place in one of the greenhouses for a late Fall harvest and right through winter.