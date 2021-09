**This is an official release from the Tompkins County Health Department. Tompkins Weekly did not write this article.**. The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community to updated guidance used during contact tracing following a positive COVID-19 case. New guidance includes that fully vaccinated individuals who are exposed to a positive case but are asymptomatic do not need to quarantine, but instead should monitor themselves for symptoms and get tested 3-5 days after the exposure. Fully vaccinated individuals exposed to a positive case should avoid contact when possible with those who are unvaccinated or immunocompromised. TCHD continues to complete case investigations and contact tracing for each positive COVID-19 case.