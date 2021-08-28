Beloit man arrested in Janesville on 5th OWI

Buy Now

JANESVILLE

Authorities say a 58-year-old Beloit man is in custody on suspicion of his fifth intoxicated driving offense after a traffic stop early Saturday on Janesville’s east side.

According to a Janesville police alert, police arrested Andrew Conley, 58, Beloit, on one felony count of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated after an officer stopped Conley’s vehicle shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday at Highway 14 and Wright Road.

Police said Conley was already wanted on a warrant through the Rock County Sheriff’s Department. He was driving without a valid license, and he had open intoxicants and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, according to the alert.