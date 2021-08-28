Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Janesville, WI

Beloit man arrested in Janesville on 5th OWI

By Gazette staff
Posted by 
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=047Pl8_0bg2m3Ch00
Buy Now

JANESVILLE

Authorities say a 58-year-old Beloit man is in custody on suspicion of his fifth intoxicated driving offense after a traffic stop early Saturday on Janesville’s east side.

According to a Janesville police alert, police arrested Andrew Conley, 58, Beloit, on one felony count of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated after an officer stopped Conley’s vehicle shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday at Highway 14 and Wright Road.

Police said Conley was already wanted on a warrant through the Rock County Sheriff’s Department. He was driving without a valid license, and he had open intoxicants and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, according to the alert.

Comments / 2

The Janesville Gazette

The Janesville Gazette

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
171
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Janesville Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beloit, WI
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
Beloit, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owi#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...
New York City, NYNBC News

Death toll rises to 49 after Ida batters East Coast

The death toll rose to 49 on Friday as the East Coast cleaned up after the remnants of Ida unleashed destructive tornadoes and record rain and floods. The toll was highest in New Jersey, where 25 people died in heavy rains late Wednesday and early Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy said on NBC's "TODAY" show. He said six more people were missing.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy