Doris Olsen

Doris I. Olsen, age 90, of Clarksville, Indiana passed from this life August 21, 2021 at home surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Doris was born March 3, 1931 in Bartholomew County, Indiana to Velma Miller and Ivan Cochrane. She lived most of her life in Columbus, Indiana. During the 1970’s Doris worked as a real estate agent in Columbus and was very successful due to her honesty and dedication. She moved to East Lansing, Michigan in 1978, and then to North Carolina in 2002. She moved to Clarksville, Indiana in 2011.