Ithaca, NY

IPD: Investigating a robbery on Thurston Ave

By Nicholas Phillips
NewsChannel 36
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIthaca, NY (WENY) -- The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a robbery at a home on Thurston Ave. Police were called to 140 Thurston Avenue around 2:45 AM (according to google maps the address is the Alpha Epsilon Pi House). They say that a man told them that a guest at a party had taken his wallet and a plate of cookies off of a table at the home. When the victim tried to get his things back from the guest, two other men started punching him in the head. That’s when police say that the three men took off.

