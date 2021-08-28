Researchers, cybersecurity agency urge action by Microsoft cloud database users

In an increasingly connected world, the demand to access our devices and applications is 24/7. Immersive, real-time experiences like virtual workstations, AR/VR, smart cities, smart manufacturing, connected vehicles, real-time multiplayers, and so on, are on the rise. Companies who are providing these devices and apps need real-time responsiveness for their end users. In order to achieve such a feat, they need cloud services and infrastructure as close to their customers as possible. More and more companies are looking to take advantage of having the cloud closer to where their data and customers are located, including in major metropolitan areas. What if your company could access cloud infrastructure and services for these scenarios without needing to invest in expensive data centers or placing compute and storage in co-location facilities and edge locations?