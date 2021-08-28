Cancel
Researchers, cybersecurity agency urge action by Microsoft cloud database users

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Researchers who discovered a massive flaw in the main databases stored in Microsoft Corp’s Azure cloud platform on Saturday urged all users to change their digital access keys, not just the 3,300 it notified this week. As first reported by Reuters https://www.reuters.com/technology/exclusive-microsoft-warns-thousands-cloud-customers-exposed-databases-emails-2021-08-26, researchers at a cloud security company...

Related
BusinessExecutiveBiz

Microsoft Execs on How Industry Can Help Agencies Implement Cybersecurity EO

Top technology executives from Microsoft‘s federal arm have outlined how the industry can help government agencies realize President Joe Biden’s executive order on cybersecurity, Federal News Network reported Friday. Steve Faehl, chief technology officer of security at Microsoft Federal, said the government has many areas of improvement essential to achieving...
SoftwareWebProNews

Researchers Gain Access to Thousands of Microsoft Azure Customer Databases

Researchers from security firm Wiz have gained access to thousands of Microsoft Azure customer databases, demonstrating a major security flaw. Microsoft Azure is currently the second largest cloud platform, behind AWS. As a result, companies the world over, large and small, rely on the platform for mission-critical operations. According to...
Video GamesSilicon Republic

Microsoft is bringing cloud gaming to Xbox consoles

The new service from Microsoft means Xbox players will soon be able to stream games before downloading them. Microsoft is expanding its video game offering, with plans to add its cloud gaming service to several Xbox consoles later this year. This means Xbox players will soon be able to stream...
TechnologyPosted by
Axios

A cybersecurity call to action

In the middle of messy evacuations from Afghanistan and just before a meeting with the Israeli prime minister, President Biden yesterday held a cybersecurity summit with tech and business leaders at the White House. Arvind Krishna, the chairman and chief executive officer of IBM, was one of them. Plus, retailers...
Businesswinbuzzer.com

Microsoft Pledges $20 Billion U.S. Cybersecurity Investment

Yesterday we reported on a gathering of CEOs from tech giants visiting the White House to meet with President Joe Biden. The focus of the meeting was to discuss Cybersecurity and protecting critical infrastructure. It seems the conference went well, with Microsoft, Google, Apple and other tech companies pledging to help bolder cybersecurity in the country.
ComputersTimes Daily

Microsoft fixes cloud platform vulnerability after warning

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft says it has fixed a flaw in its cloud computing platform that cybersecurity researchers warned could have enabled hackers to take over a cloud-based database product used by many big companies. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
SoftwareSilicon Republic

Explained: The Microsoft Azure cloud vulnerability

What is ChaosDB and how has it affected Azure users? Here’s what you need to know about the major Microsoft vulnerability that recently came to light. Last week, cloud security vendor Wiz said it found what was described as “the worst cloud vulnerability you can imagine” in Microsoft Azure’s managed database service.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

CISA urges all Microsoft Cosmos DB users to update passwords now

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is urging all users of Microsoft’s Azure Cosmos DB database service to regenerate their certificate keys, following the discovery of a serious security flaw that could hand over control of the databases to unauthorized individuals. The Cosmos DB flaw was discovered by cloud...
Businessfederalnewsnetwork.com

Microsoft and Amazon are at it again over a cloud computing contract

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. When the National Security Agency recently awarded Amazon a multi-billion-dollar cloud computing contract, you can guess what happened. Once again, as in the Defense Department’s JEDI program, the deal is tied up in protest, only this time Microsoft is the protester. DoD eventually scrapped the whole program. With how the NSA award is likely to play out, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to a partner at the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, Hamish Hume.
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden urges technology executives to ‘raise the bar’ on cybersecurity

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Some of the largest U.S. technology companies have committed to investing billions of dollars to strengthen cybersecurity after a series of high-profile attacks on U.S. companies believed to have been carried out by Russian hackers.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Cloud database disaster: Microsoft informs Azure customers about a serious gap

On Thursday, Microsoft informed several thousand customers of its Azure cloud service about a serious security vulnerability that allowed unauthorized persons to gain full access to the customers’ cloud databases. The vulnerability affects one of the main products of the cloud services, the multi-model NoSQL database CosmosDB. Microsoft says it has closed the gap in the meantime, but affected customers should take action themselves to prevent unauthorized access. This reports Reuters.
Video GamesGamasutra

User Research: How to optimize user research methods with Service Blueprint

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. Services are often composed of a series of decentralized activities, where different employees work together to serve customers....
Cell Phonestech.co

Microsoft Teams Users Need to Update Their iPhones

If you're a Microsoft Teams user who likes to access the software through your iOS devices, then make sure you're updated to the newest iOS software, as the Microsoft Teams will stop support on any iOS 13 or older. This switch will be flipped at the beginning of October this...
BusinessComputer Weekly

HPE signs 10-year GreenLake HPC deal worth $2bn with US National Security Agency

The US National Security Agency (NSA) has signed a 10-year, $2bn, managed high-performance computing (HPC) deal with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). The HPC capabilities will be delivered to the NSA in an “as-a-service” manner through HPE GreenLake, an offering designed to provide enterprises with access to managed public cloud-like IT resources housed in their own on-premise datacentres.
TechnologyFast Company

Bringing the cloud closer to end users in a metro area

In an increasingly connected world, the demand to access our devices and applications is 24/7. Immersive, real-time experiences like virtual workstations, AR/VR, smart cities, smart manufacturing, connected vehicles, real-time multiplayers, and so on, are on the rise. Companies who are providing these devices and apps need real-time responsiveness for their end users. In order to achieve such a feat, they need cloud services and infrastructure as close to their customers as possible. More and more companies are looking to take advantage of having the cloud closer to where their data and customers are located, including in major metropolitan areas. What if your company could access cloud infrastructure and services for these scenarios without needing to invest in expensive data centers or placing compute and storage in co-location facilities and edge locations?
SoftwareTimes Union

Ericom Software's ZTEdge™ Cloud Security Platform Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ SASE Platform, today announced that its ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise status and is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. A member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), Ericom Software’s ZTEdge Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution is now available globally on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).
TechnologyData Center Knowledge

Juniper Breach Mystery Starts to Clear With New Details on Hackers and U.S. Role

(Bloomberg) -- Days before Christmas in 2015, Juniper Networks Inc. alerted users that it had been breached. In a brief statement, the company said it had discovered “unauthorized code” in one of its network security products, allowing hackers to decipher encrypted communications and gain high-level access to customers’ computer systems.

