NBA GM Believes Kevin Love "Wishes" He Got Traded To Portland Trail Blazers Instead Of Larry Nance

By Lee Tran
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Nance Jr. has recently become a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, with a three-team trade that sent forward Lauri Markkanen to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Derrick Jones Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. Nance will provide a great defensive presence to the Portland Trail Blazers and will get the opportunity to play with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. That will be a great chance for him to play on a contending team.

