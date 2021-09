Holliday Head Coach Frank Johnson knew his team was in for a dogfight. After being dominated on both lines of scrimmage in a 28-0 loss a season ago against Iowa Park, the seventh-ranked Eagles (1-0) rose to the occasion in 2021. Holliday outlasted the Hawks 20-14 on Friday, Aug. 27, at Hawks Stadium to kick off the 2021 campaign with a win. “I thought it was going to be tight,” Johnson said. “I…