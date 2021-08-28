Cancel
Portland, OR

Police investigating head-on crash that leaves woman dead on NE Marine Dr.

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman died and a man was critically injured in a head-on crash in northeast Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said on Saturday just before 12:30 p.m., it responded with Port of Portland police to the 7900 block of Northeast Marine Drive. When they arrived, they found a sedan and a pick-up truck that had been involved in a head-on crash. The man driving the pickup truck had to be extricated by firefighters and other emergency responders.

