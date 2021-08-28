Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona East Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 434 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Radar estimated amounts of rain range from 0.5 inches to 1.5 inches in the Klondyke area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness and Klondyke.