Fire Destroys Whiteford Home, Displaces Four People

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority arrested a 28-year-old man on weapon and drug distribution charges Friday. Deshawn Murdock of Middle Rive was arrested on charges stemming from an Aug. 20 traffic stop in Baltimore County. Shortly after midnight on Aug. 20, an MDTA officer conducted a traffic stop on a blue Nissan Maxima for drifting across lane lines on I-95. As the officer approached the vehicle, it fled the scene. Officers responded to the address of the fleeing vehicle’s registered owner. When they arrived, they saw Murdock exit the car and place a backpack in a trash can. The man fled when he was approached by officers. After recovering the backpack, officers discovered a loaded handgun along with bags of crack cocaine and marijuana inside. During their investigation, officers learned the handgun had been reported stolen by the Hampshire County (W.Va.) Sheriff’s Office. The officers obtained a search warrant for Murdock’s address and recovered additional firearms, drugs, and ammunition from inside. Murdock was transported to the Baltimore County Detention Center. He faces 14 criminal charges including controlled dangerous substance (drug) possession with intent to distribute and possession of a stolen firearm.