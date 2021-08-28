Cancel
Whiteford, MD

Fire Destroys Whiteford Home, Displaces Four People

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 6 days ago

WHITEFORD, Md. (WJZ) — In Harford County, investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that destroyed a home along Slate Ridge Road in Whiteford Friday. The State Fire Marshal’s Office said no one was home at the time the fire was discovered by a neighbor. The home is considered a total loss, leaving one adult and three children displaced.

