Pittsburgh, PA

Supporting Local Restaurants: Piatt Family Foundation Hosts Music Festival To Help Struggling Restaurants

By Bryant Reed
Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16qlLV_0bg2hQzs00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Even in the rain today, you have noticed that Downtown Pittsburgh was a little busy on Saturday afternoon.

You may have even heard music playing.

Despite the weather, the show must go on, and live music was brought downtown.

It was rock, reggae, and relief being delivered to restaurants and their workers who have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Restaurants are the cornerstones of our communities,” said Lucas Piatt of the Piatt Family Foundation. “They’re what makes our neighborhoods special and unique and Pittsburgh has had such a wonderful restaurant renaissance over the years, we’ve got to bring that back and keep that rolling.”

He said the Piatt Family Foundation also wants to help reforge downtown and fight food scarcity.

“It’s also going to take care of food insecurity that happens here like food waste,” he said. “It’s unbelievable to think 40 percent of our food gets wasted here in the US.”

So, rain or shine, the fight for a good cause continued with music and festivities highlighting the way.

Piatt said this is the fourth year of the festival and each year, they look for a new group to give the benefits to.

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
