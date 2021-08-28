Quick take on prep football: Oxford Yellow Jackets

Last meeting: Union 28, Lee High 0 (Feb. 22, 2021 in Big Stone Gap) As usual, the folks in Big Stone Gap and Appalachia have been counting down the hours until the return of the Union Bears. That anticipation was fueled by the surprising playoff run of the Bears in the spring season … Lee High features a proven new head coach in Joey Carroll, but the Generals are saddled by an albatross in the form of a 23-game losing streak. … Zavier Lomax starred in the spring matchup, rushing for 127 yards and three scores on just 11 carries. Lee managed just 86 total yards. … The experience, speed and size of Union will be evident tonight. Lee will try to establish a new personality on offense with players such as running back Grayson Huff and Jace Perkins. … Union accounted for 372 total yards in a 50-7 win last week over Eastside in benefit game action, Lee High fell 29-14 to George Wythe.