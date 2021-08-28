Quick take on prep football: Anniston Bulldogs

Sullivan East (0-1) at Pigeon Forge (0-1), 7:30 p.m. There clubs will meet on the gridiron for the first time. Sullivan East struggled with turnovers and establishing a threat in the run game in a 39-16 season-opening loss at David Crockett. Pigeon Forge managed just 95 offensive yards in a 20-14 loss to Hampton, but it took a late sack to preserve victory for the Bulldogs. The Tigers improved from 1-9 to 7-4 in 2020. Ayden Little scored twice for the Tigers, on a kick return and 3-yard run, both in the third quarter. Tyson McCall threw for 85 yards in the loss. Drake Fisher found a connection with Hunter Brown in the loss to the Pioneers, but four interceptions, including two pick-6s were issues for the Patriots. East was able to slow David Crockett on the ground, forcing the Pioneers to the air.