Quick take on prep football: Weaver Bearcats

By Jared Gravette, The Anniston Star, Ala.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Sept. 24, at Armuchee (Ga.) Gary Atchley enters his first season as the head coach of the Bearcats. Previously, Atchley served as former Weaver coach Daryl Hamby's offensive coordinator for eight seasons. CLASS, REGION. Class 3A, Region 5. LAST YEAR. 0-9 overall, 0-7 region. The Bearcats finished in last place...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

American Football
