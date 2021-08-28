Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Quick take on prep football: Handley Tigers

By Joe Medley, The Anniston Star, Ala.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Larry Strain enters his seventh season as Handley's head coach. He's 47-25 with Class 4A state championships in 2016 and 2020. Over 22 years as a head coach at Woodland, White Plains and Handley, he's 149-111 with two state titles, two state runner-up finishes and four region titles. He has a 27-15 record in the playoffs.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Handley Tigers#White Plains#Christian#Woodland#Ol#Covid#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Greenbrier County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Prep Football: Storylines for Greenbrier County

Editor’s Note: Storylines is a series that will examine each of the teams in the surrounding counties and what to watch for heading into the season. The teams of Greenbrier County were fortunately able to get a decent slate of games in last year amid COVID. By the end of the year the county was one of the few that would’ve been eligible to play in the playoffs had they advanced deeper.
Carrollton, ILTelegraph

2021 PREP FOOTBALL: Carrollton Hawks

CARROLLTON — A sophomore group that rode the 2019 Carrollton football team to the Class 1A state quarterfinals was enough to convince veteran coach Nick Flowers that the Hawks are poised for great things. But a COVID-19 season in 2020 that was wiped out in the fall, only to be...
College SportsPosted by
The Game Haus

2021 SEC Football Preview: Ole Miss Rebels

It was an electric start to Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss career. The good news for the Rebs is Kiffin was able to do what he does best and jump start a somewhat lethargic offense from 2020. Ole Miss was 3rd in the SEC in scoring, 3rd in passing per game, and led the conference in rushing for game.
High Schoolyourvalley.net

2021 Preps football preview: Highland Prep

Highland Prep enters the Arizona Interscholastic Association a STEM school eager to prove itself in the arena, particularly on the football field. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists.
Calhoun County, SCThe Post and Courier

Prep Football Roundup for Week 2

Turnovers cost Barnwell on Thursday night in a 26-15 loss to Calhoun County. The Warhorses (1-1) trailed 12-0 after the first quarter, but cut the deficit to 12-9 at the half after a Weston Sandifer touchdown pass and a safety. Sandifer threw another touchdown pass, this time to Clay Pender, to trim Calhoun County's lead to 20-15 in the fourth quarter, but an interception with about 6 minutes to go set up a Calhoun County touchdown that iced the game.
Sullivan County, TNheraldcourier.com

PREP FOOTBALL: Prep football predictions for Friday/Saturday games

Sullivan East (0-1) at Pigeon Forge (0-1), 7:30 p.m. There clubs will meet on the gridiron for the first time. Sullivan East struggled with turnovers and establishing a threat in the run game in a 39-16 season-opening loss at David Crockett. Pigeon Forge managed just 95 offensive yards in a 20-14 loss to Hampton, but it took a late sack to preserve victory for the Bulldogs. The Tigers improved from 1-9 to 7-4 in 2020. Ayden Little scored twice for the Tigers, on a kick return and 3-yard run, both in the third quarter. Tyson McCall threw for 85 yards in the loss. Drake Fisher found a connection with Hunter Brown in the loss to the Pioneers, but four interceptions, including two pick-6s were issues for the Patriots. East was able to slow David Crockett on the ground, forcing the Pioneers to the air.
High SchoolAnniston Star

Prep football rankings: The latest poll

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:. Others receiving votes: Austin (0-1) 3, Baker (1-0) 1, Prattville (1-0) 1. CLASS 6A. 1. Spanish Fort (18); 1-0; 252. 2. Clay-Chalkville (2); 1-0; 198. 3. Pinson Valley (2); 0-1; 177. 4....
Sturgis, MISturgis Journal

Student-athletes to watch: prep football

The fall sports season has officially started and both student-athletes and coaches are looking forward to successful campaigns. This past week, the Journal sports staff put together a list for student-athletes to watch in each fall sport. There was one student-athlete per school, per sport included in the lists. Today’s...
Hartselle, ALHartselle Enquirer

Prep football standings, schedules 

These are the standings for area teams following Week One action Thursday and Friday night. Each team’s overall record is listed. . No. 1 Buckhorn: 2-0 No. 1 Hazel Green: 2-0 No. 5 Athens: 1-1 No. 5 Cullman: 1-1 No. 7 Decatur: 0-2 No. 7 Columbia: 0-2 This week’s games: Hartselle at Cullman, Muscle Shoals at Decatur, Athens at Columbia, Buckhorn at Hazel...
Gilbert, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Tigers Prep for Gilbert

ADM Tigers football was able to see some positives and room for improvement as well after their scrimmage on Friday at Oskaloosa, and now will be turning their attention to their week 1 opponent in the Gilbert Tigers. ADM and Gilbert have scrimmaged each other in previous years so there...
Newberg, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

NHS football preps for a new season

Newberg Tigers will return plenty of personnel from last season's talented squad. The steady ascent of the Newberg High School football program has been one of the top stories across the state over the past three seasons. That sustained success — including a 5-1 record during this year's shortened season...
College SportsWEAR

Prep Football Final Scholar of the Week

Every week, we highlight a scholar athlete. This week, we introduce you to Zach Dobhan. He’s the key receiver for the Catholic Crusaders. His most important role is juggling football and his education including National Honors Society, FCA and more. Zach is a top-30 student in his class, with a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy