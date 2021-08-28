Cancel
Lincoln City, OR

Diego Gomez scores two goals in Tiger opener

By Justin Werner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taft Tigers took to Voris Field Saturday, defeating the 4A Banks Boys Soccer Program 4-0, thanks to two goals from Diego Gomez and one from former goalkeeper Sam Cortes. A windy, sunny day in Lincoln City saw the two teams battling for control early on, with Banks attacking 3A Taft’s goal with the wind at their backs. Freshman Goalkeeper Joshua McCormick fended off all shots on goal, which became infrequent as the game progressed.

