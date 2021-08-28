Cancel
MLB

Salvador Perez homers again as Royals topple Mariners 4-2

By Tim Booth
The Spokesman-Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE – Salvador Perez is grinding down the Seattle Mariners’ postseason hopes, one big swing at a time. Perez homered for the fourth straight game, lining a two-run shot off the top of the fence for his 37th of the season to lead the Kansas City Royals over the Mariners 4-2 on Saturday.

