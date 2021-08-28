Cancel
Baseball

The Best of Hunter Brody 8-28-21

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Best of Hunter Brody today was the latest on the Eagles – are you happy with the pre season as it was? The Phillies, are you starting to get brought back in from the win last night ? Hunter also talked with John McMullen from Sports Illustrated to sum up the Eagles pre season.

