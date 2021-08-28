Cancel
Hitman 3 Reveals Gluttony As The Next Seven Deadly Sins DLC

Cover picture for the articleHitman 3 revealed this week that you'll be indulging yourself a little extra in Hitman 3 as Gluttony is the next Seven Deadly Sin DLC. Continuing to build on this interesting set of DLC packs where each one is a deadly sin, the team is entering into Chapter 5 where you just can't get enough. As you can see from the image below, and just in time for the Fall season of fashion, you'll be playing challenges to get this lovely decked-out suit in orange with a luscious cape (because it's perfect cape weather) called The Profligacy Suit. The suit doesn't just come along as you will also be trying to get a few items to go with it. Specifically, the precision blaster known as The Maximalist Shotgun. You'll also be playing to achieve the "Bubble Queen" Gum pack and The Gluttony Gobble. You can read a little bit more about it below and check out the trailer showing off the suit and the mission as it will launch on August 31st.

