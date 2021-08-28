Cancel
NWA Empower live results: Kamille vs. Hirsch, Invitational Cup

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NWA hosts their first-ever all-women's pay-per-view Saturday with Empower -- the kickoff to two back-to-back PPVs in St. Louis, Missouri, at the famous Chase Ballroom. The Mickie James-produced show will feature the first-ever women's Invitational Cup that will see ten women compete in a gauntlet match for the chance to face the NWA Women's Champion on Sunday at NWA 73. That opponent will be determined by a title match between current Women's Champion Kamille and challenger Leyla Hirsch.

