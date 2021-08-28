Cancel
Warriors' Moses Moody threw out first pitch for A's vs. Yankees

By Cody Taylor
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mYKBj_0bg2dyfc00
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors rookie Moses Moody on Saturday tried his hand at some baseball and threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.

Moody participated in the festivities as the A’s continued their four-game homestand versus the New York Yankees. He took the mound donning a classic green No. 4 Athletics jersey and hat, and then proceeded to deliver the first pitch.

Unfortunately, the throw by Moody skied high, well above the catcher behind home plate. While the pitch was just a bit high, Moody likely won’t make the blooper reel following the delivery. He had a good laugh about it afterward.

Oakland had lost six straight heading into the matchup but defeated New York to snap their 13-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory. Based on the performance of the A’s, they may need to bring Moody back more often as their good-luck charm.

