Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

How area members of Congress voted last week

Winston-Salem Journal
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. TRIBAL CHILDREN: The House has passed a bill (S. 325), sponsored by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, to extend to five years the deadline for the Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children to submit its report to the federal government on federal programs and policies that involve American Indian children. A supporter, Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, said the extension would give the Commission needed time to meet with tribes and other parties to make well-considered recommendations. The vote, on Aug. 23, was 418 yeas to 7 nays.

journalnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Budgeting#House#Native Children#Indian#Americans#H R 4 Rrb#Nays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

Follow votes in Congress in our Roll Call report

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. Tribal children: The House has passed a bill (S. 325), sponsored by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, to extend to five years the deadline for the Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children to submit its report to the federal government on federal programs and policies that involve American Indian children. A supporter, Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, said the extension would give the Commission needed time to meet with tribes and other parties to make well-considered recommendations. The vote, on Aug. 23, was 418 yeas to 7 nays. Yeas:
Centre County, PACentre Daily

Here’s how the lawmakers who represent Centre County in Congress voted Aug. 20-26

Here’s a look at how U.S. House members who represent the area voted over the previous week. There were no key votes in the Senate. TRIBAL CHILDREN: The House passed a bill (S 325), sponsored by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, to extend to five years the deadline for the Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children to submit its report to the federal government on federal programs and policies that involve American Indian children. A supporter, Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, said the extension would give the commission needed time to meet with tribes and other parties to make well-considered recommendations. The vote, on Aug. 23, was 418 yeas to 7 nays.
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

As former members, we know Congress needs reform

We, as former members of Congress, know better than anyone that Congress is broken. Partisanship and outdated procedures have made it a legislative body far different from what our Founding Fathers envisioned. Congress no longer functions in a way that allows our representatives to come together and create policies that will protect, uplift, and invest in this great nation.
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

The Week Ahead: September countdown for Congress

There’s always a clock running on Capitol Hill, especially in September. As an institution, Congress runs on its own time. Legislation can take years to develop, moving in and out of new sessions and election cycles. But even Congress can’t stop time or what’s anticipated to be a showdown over the borrowing limit of the United States.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Kevin McCarthy’s downward spiral

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday warned telecommunications and social media companies not to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion. He claimed that they might break federal law if they comply with committee requests; he threatened that the companies might lose their ability to operate in the United States; and he vowed that a future “Republican majority will not forget” what they do.
Militarycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Hunter Biden Arrested By The Military?

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. military recently arrested Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, as he was attempting to re-enter the country. There is no evidence Biden was arrested by the military. The claim originated from a website that says it publishes satire. Fact Check:
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

The FCC Commissioner Echoing Kevin McCarthy Is Married To McCarthy’s Counsel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) threatened this week to retaliate against telecom and tech companies that comply with a House committee’s request to preserve call records for certain people connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. McCarthy also warned ― incorrectly, according to legal experts ― that preserving such records would be illegal.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Pelosi’s Texas visit draws GOP backlash amid Afghanistan crisis

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Texas this week to tout health care aspects of the Biden administration’s "Build Back Better" agenda – but a Republican spokeswoman said Pelosi's timing was all wrong. After a deadly Kabul airport attack in Afghanistan left 13 U.S. service members dead last month, the...
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
Congress & Courtstheneworleanstribune.com

U.S. Rep. Troy Carter Announces Bill to Forgive Up to $50,000 in Federal Student Loans for All Borrowers

Earlier this month, U.S. Rep Troy Carter announced his bill to forgive up to $50,000 in federal student loans for any and all federal borrowers. “It’s Congress’ job to improve the lives of the American people,” said Congressman Troy A. Carter Sr. “While some tragedies are out of our hands during this public health crisis, we can and should take action wherever we can. Easing the enormous burden of student loans for the millions of Americans, young and old, saddled with debt is one of my highest priorities in Congress. This legislation will do just that.”
Texas StateWashington Post

Sen. Collins repeatedly asserted that Kavanaugh considered abortion rights settled law. The justice’s decision on Texas’s restrictive law suggests otherwise.

Sen. Susan Collins emerged from her face-to-face meeting with then-Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh in August 2018 insisting that he had reassured her that Roe v. Wade was settled law. Two months later, Collins (R-Maine), who supports abortion rights, declared in a lengthy Senate floor speech that Kavanaugh had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy