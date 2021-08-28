How area members of Congress voted last week

Here’s a look at how U.S. House members who represent the area voted over the previous week. There were no key votes in the Senate. TRIBAL CHILDREN: The House passed a bill (S 325), sponsored by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, to extend to five years the deadline for the Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children to submit its report to the federal government on federal programs and policies that involve American Indian children. A supporter, Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, said the extension would give the commission needed time to meet with tribes and other parties to make well-considered recommendations. The vote, on Aug. 23, was 418 yeas to 7 nays.