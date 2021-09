September 3, 2021 - The US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program Smoke Outlook for the Monument Fire for Friday. Fire: Light persistent warm and dry east winds will dominate the forecast area today leading to continued drying of ground fuels and warming air temperatures. Dense smoke cover will keep fire intensity low, however, under direct sun and in combination with low humidity, fire intensity, and smoke production will increase. Smoke cover resulted in little fire growth yesterday; The Monument fire is 177,222 acres and the Knob fire is 2,246 acres.