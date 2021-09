In an off-season of turnover and uncertainty — even more so than what’s become the norm during this pandemic era — the Carolina Hurricanes look to puck-drop in October with cautious optimism. The team lost Dougie Hamilton, they lost their beloved starting goalie of the past three seasons in Petr Mrazek, as well as their Calder finalist goaltender in Alex Nedeljkovic, who had stepped in and soared when Mrazek went down, and even key, heart-and-soul type members of the bottom six in Brock McGinn and Warren Foegele. The team still has a chance to be quite good, but it’s definitely going to have a very different look and feel.