Hurricane Ida forecast to become a major hurricane overnight

Hurricane Ida continues to rapidly strengthen as it moves over the very warm waters of the central Gulf of Mexico. As of 10pm Saturday, sustained winds are at 105 mph, with gusts reaching 125 mph.

Ida will continue to strengthen into Sunday. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center projects Ida being a category 4 upon landfall Sunday afternoon.

Projected wind gusts when Ida comes ashore Sunday will exceed 140 mph in spots. New Orleans is expected to see wind gusts of up to 100 mph, with a few locations possibly seeing higher in the metro if the center moves slightly eastward.

Storm surge as high as 10-15 ft. is expected right of where the center of Ida moves in. This looks to be a devastating and possible deadly storm at landfall. This storm will make landfall on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in southern Louisiana.

For the Coastal Bend, Ida will send rough surf toward South Texas Sunday and Monday. Long period 3-6 ft. waves will raise the rip current risk and cause minor coastal flooding on area beaches.

August tropical climatology shows that this month offers longer track storms coming off of Africa and crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

August and September are when the Atlantic Hurricane Season traditionally becomes more active. Warmer waters and a more favorable environment for tropical develop become more prevalent. Be weather aware and keep up with the forecast.

The KIII pre-season hurricane forecast was for 20 named storms, 10 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes. An above average season, partly because of a weak la nina.

Below is a list of the 2021 hurricane names. The tropical icon next to the name designates the name has been used and what the peak status of that storm was.