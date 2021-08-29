Cancel
Environment

Hurricane Ida forecast to become a major hurricane overnight

Posted by 
KIII 3News
KIII 3News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47AxwR_0bg2bJhv00

Hurricane Ida continues to rapidly strengthen as it moves over the very warm waters of the central Gulf of Mexico. As of 10pm Saturday, sustained winds are at 105 mph, with gusts reaching 125 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ePxMs_0bg2bJhv00

Ida will continue to strengthen into Sunday. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center projects Ida being a category 4 upon landfall Sunday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RZ9mn_0bg2bJhv00

Projected wind gusts when Ida comes ashore Sunday will exceed 140 mph in spots. New Orleans is expected to see wind gusts of up to 100 mph, with a few locations possibly seeing higher in the metro if the center moves slightly eastward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YOkge_0bg2bJhv00

Storm surge as high as 10-15 ft. is expected right of where the center of Ida moves in.  This looks to be a devastating and possible deadly storm at landfall. This storm will make landfall on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in southern Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMlVi_0bg2bJhv00

For the Coastal Bend, Ida will send rough surf toward South Texas Sunday and Monday.  Long period 3-6 ft. waves will raise the rip current risk and cause minor coastal flooding on area beaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3Iob_0bg2bJhv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YD1CA_0bg2bJhv00

------------------------------------------------------------

August tropical climatology shows that this month offers longer track storms coming off of Africa and crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25sXIN_0bg2bJhv00

August and September are when the Atlantic Hurricane Season traditionally becomes more active. Warmer waters and a more favorable environment for tropical develop become more prevalent. Be weather aware and keep up with the forecast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FDlQ1_0bg2bJhv00

The KIII pre-season hurricane forecast was for 20 named storms, 10 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes. An above average season, partly because of a weak la nina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2saay3_0bg2bJhv00

Below is a list of the 2021 hurricane names. The tropical icon next to the name designates the name has been used and what the peak status of that storm was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1xs0_0bg2bJhv00

Comments / 0

KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/
