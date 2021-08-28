Cancel
Lebanon, TN

Metro Police identify man shot, killed at Hermitage Inn on Friday night

By Alex Heider, Joe Wenzel
WSMV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police has identified the 23-year-old man shot and killed at the Hermitage Inn late Friday night. Police said Andre Green and the suspect were in an argument on the second floor of the inn in the 4000 block of Lebanon Pike around 10:30 p.m. Police said Green and the suspect "began struggling over a gun," and eventually, the suspect got control of the gun. Police said the unidentified suspect shot Green and continued to shot him as he attempted to run away.

