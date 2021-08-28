Cancel
Montana State

Washburn: Waterfowl seasons provide uncertainties

By Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
Globe Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa’s fall waterfowl seasons kick off Sept. 1 with a special 16-day, teal-only duck hunt. The bonus teal event is followed by a dizzying series of split hunting seasons occurring across the state’s North, Central and Southern zones. In North Iowa, a two-day youth duck and goose season is scheduled for Sept. 25-26. The regular North Zone goose season begins Sept. 25, and the regular all species duck season commences Oct. 2.

