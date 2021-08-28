Casper College men's soccer scores four second-half goals to shut out Northeast CC

The Casper College men's soccer team got four second-half goals from four different players Friday to earn a 4-0 shutout of Northeast Community College at Murane Field. The T-Birds (2-1-1) were held scoreless in the first half, but Riki Soto started the scoring barrage in the 50th minute off an assist from Jayden Chudeu. Heejun An found the back of the net 6 minutes later to double the lead, with Vitor De Lima and D'Andre Williams assisting.