Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Boiling Springs, TN

Robert Lee McCarter

robertsoncountyconnection.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Lee McCarter, age 83, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021 at The Residence of Alive Hospice. He was born January 30, 1938 in Red Boiling Springs, TN to Osia & Ruby Edith Coons McCarter. He worked as a mechanic for Peterbilt and retired February 28, 2001, after 17 years of service. He was an avid NASCAR fan. When he was younger, he enjoyed drag racing. He loved gardening, animals and spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren.

www.robertsoncountyconnection.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenbrier, TN
City
Red Boiling Springs, TN
City
Macon, TN
City
Mount Juliet, TN
City
Martin, TN
City
White House, TN
City
Sharon, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robert Lee#Osia Ruby Edith Coons#Peterbilt#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
White House
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy