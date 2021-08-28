Robert Lee McCarter, age 83, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021 at The Residence of Alive Hospice. He was born January 30, 1938 in Red Boiling Springs, TN to Osia & Ruby Edith Coons McCarter. He worked as a mechanic for Peterbilt and retired February 28, 2001, after 17 years of service. He was an avid NASCAR fan. When he was younger, he enjoyed drag racing. He loved gardening, animals and spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren.