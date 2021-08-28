Cancel
Business

After 18 Years, SCO's IBM Litigation May Be Settled for $14.5 Million

slashdot.org
 8 days ago

America's legal system is completely broken. The Judges and Lawyers have mucked up the works so badly that we as a society can't afford/get actual justice on a meaningful time frame. And your statement does nothing to invalidate the parents point. You act like criminal cases really go any better,...

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Technology

Only Humans, Not AI Machines, Can Get a US Patent, Judge Rules

A computer using artificial intelligence can't be listed as an inventor on patents because only a human can be an inventor under U.S. law, a federal judge ruled in the first American decision that's part of a global debate over how to handle computer-created innovation. From a report: Federal law requires that an "individual" take an oath that he or she is the inventor on a patent application, and both the dictionary and legal definition of an individual is a natural person, ruled U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia. The Artificial Inventor Project, run by University of Surrey Law Professor Ryan Abbott, has launched a global effort to get a computer listed as an inventor. Abbott's team enlisted Imagination Engines founder Stephen Thaler to build a machine whose main purpose was to invent. Rulings in South Africa and Australia have favored his argument, though the Australian patent office is appealing the decision in that country. "We respectfully disagree with the judgment and plan to appeal it," Abbott said in an email. "We believe listing an AI as an inventor is consistent with both the language and purpose of the Patent Act. Brinkema cited cases in which the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the nation's top patent court, rejected the idea of a corporation being an inventor.
Delaware State

SCO vs. Linux: IBM to pay $ 14.25 million

Edward Cahn, asset manager at TSG (The SCO Group) has submitted a document to the bankruptcy court of the US state of Delaware, according to which the litigation that has been smoldering since 2003 between TSG as the legal successor to the Unix producer SCO and IBM resulted in the payment of 14.25 Million dollars is ended by IBM. In return, TSG undertakes not to assert any further claims against IBM.
Law
NBC Chicago

OxyContin Maker's Lawyer Warns of Long, Expensive Litigation

A lawyer for Purdue Pharma said Monday that a judge needs to accept the OxyContin maker's plan to settle thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic or face “years or decades of Hobbesian hell” with complicated litigation that would not result in fair payouts to abate the epidemic or pay individual victims.
Economy

Is America's FTC Investigating McDonalds' Right to Repair McFlurry Machines?

America's consumer-protection agency has apparently launched a "preliminary investigation" I'm not sure, whether Federal Government should be inserting itself in between manufacturers and individual consumers. But for it to "investigate" — even if "preliminarily" — an aspect of a relationship between two major corporations, well, that's a certain mission creep [wikipedia.org]. Bureaucracy seeking to expand its power.
Congress & Courts

Federal Court Dismisses Case To Reschedule Marijuana But Provides Glimmer Of Hope

While this may seem like yet another blow to the chance of federal cannabis legalization in the near term, there was at least one bright spot from this case. As first reported in Marijuana Moment, on August 30, 2021, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit dismissed a petition brought by a team of cannabis researchers, scientists, and military veterans to require that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reevaluate marijuana’s status as a Schedule I substance under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). The Ninth Circuit determined that the petitioners had not exhausted the administrative remedies with the DEA and must exhaust those remedies before seeking judicial relief.
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania settles lawsuit against IBM over jobless claims

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said Tuesday that it settled a lawsuit against IBM after suing the company four years ago and accusing it of failing to deliver on a contract for an updated system of processing unemployment compensation claims. In a brief statement, the Department of Labor and...
Congress & Courts

Shadow docket Supreme Court decisions could affect millions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Traditionally, the process of getting an opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court takes months and those rulings are often narrowly tailored. Emergency orders, especially during the court’s summer break, revolve around specific issues, like individual death penalty cases. But that pattern has changed in recent years with...
Technology
AFP

US judge rejects bid for patent by AI 'inventor'

A US judge has ruled that artificial intelligence can't get a patent for its creations, ruling that such a privilege is reserved for people. "In my view, an inventor as recognized under the Act can be an artificial intelligence system or device," the judge wrote.
Law

GitHub Files Court Brief Criticizing 'Vague Infringement Allegations'

Most DMCA takedown requests are so vague that they're the equivalent of Ford asking a judge to force GMC to stop making vehicles because they infringe one of their 50K patents. The problem is that the law -- and thus reporting forms -- only require identifying the supposedly infringing URL...
Politics
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Public Safety

Fired NY credit union employee nukes 21GB of data in revenge

Fired NY credit union employee nukes 21GB of data in revenge. Juliana Barile, the former employee of a New York credit union, pleaded guilty to accessing the financial institution's computer systems without authorization and destroying over 21 gigabytes of data in revenge after being fired. "In an act of revenge...
Internet

WhatsApp Fined Over $260 Million for EU Privacy Violations

WhatsApp didn't fully explain to Europeans how it uses their data as called for by EU privacy law, Ireland's Data Protection Commission said on Thursday. The regulator hit the messaging app with a fine of 225 million euros, about $267 million. From a report: Partly at issue is how WhatsApp share information with parent company Facebook, according to the commission. The decision brings an end to a GDPR inquiry the privacy regulator started in December 2018. WhatsApp said it disagrees with the decision and plans to appeal. "We have worked to ensure the information we provide is transparent and comprehensive and will continue to do so," a WhatsApp spokesperson said via email.
Palo Alto, CA

Sutter Health settles Medicare charges for $90 million

Sutter Health has settled with the U.S government over charges of knowingly inflating Medicare costs for $90 million, the Department of Justice said Monday. The Sacramento-based health care provider and its affiliates in Palo Alto, the East Bay and Central Valley were accused of violating the False Claims Act and inflating payments received under Medicare by submitting inaccurate patient information. The government alleged that Sutter didn’t correct the discrepancies when it became aware of them.
Congress & Courts

The FCC Commissioner Echoing Kevin McCarthy Is Married To McCarthy’s Counsel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) threatened this week to retaliate against telecom and tech companies that comply with a House committee’s request to preserve call records for certain people connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. McCarthy also warned ― incorrectly, according to legal experts ― that preserving such records would be illegal.
Military

FACT CHECK: Was Hunter Biden Arrested By The Military?

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. military recently arrested Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, as he was attempting to re-enter the country. There is no evidence Biden was arrested by the military. The claim originated from a website that says it publishes satire. Fact Check:
U.S. Politics
CBS News

Former FBI agent who worked on still-secret FBI 9/11 case says hijackers had U.S.-based support network

President Biden signed an executive order Friday directing the Department of Justice to oversee a declassification review of some documents related to the 9/11 attacks, amid pressure from families of victims who are demanding to know if Saudi Arabia helped the hijackers. The order requires the attorney general to release any declassified documents in the next six months.

