Food & Drinks

The Stroller was the ticket for pizza

Martinsville Bulletin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY’S WORD is flabbergasted. Example: Ms. Lemons was flabbergasted when she walked into her classroom and discovered that the whiteboard, which had been grayish and dingy for years, was back to sparkling white clean, without realizing Lyla and Mary had found the way to get it back to new. FRIDAY’S...

martinsvillebulletin.com

Comments / 0

Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Chocolate Pizza Kits

Dessert pizza fans will be thrilled to find out that they can now easily make their own chocolate pizzas thanks to the Cadbury Pizza Kit. The kit contains milk and white chocolate for preparing a base and sauce, as well as an assortment of Wine Gums for topping off the sweet treat.
Rapid City, SDRapid City Journal

HUNT: Who orders the pizza?

This is the way the conversation went... “No, I mean who decides what kind of pizza to order?”. “But you are not sure. Maybe she is conceding to you. Maybe she is resenting it. Maybe she hates sausage pizza.”. He pondered this the rest of the afternoon. That evening during...
Food & Drinksrachaelrayshow.com

Cinnamon Roll Dessert Pizza

Use store-bought pizza dough for a sweet shortcut in this 3-ingredient cinnamon roll dessert pizza. For more dessert pizza ideas, try Buddy Valastro's Chicago-Style Deep Dish Dessert Pizza or this Grilled Dessert Pizza with Strawberries + Hazelnut Spread. Preheat an outdoor grill on high or an indoor grill pan over...
Nashville, TNWTVF

Is It A Pizza Or A Pie?

Chuck Cinelli from Coco’s Italian Market made a Sicilian Pie. Coco's Italian Market is located at 411 51st Ave. North, Nashville, TN 37209. For more information, visit www.italianmarket.biz or call (615) 783-0114. SICILIAN PIZZA. Sicilian Pizza or commonly called a Sauce Pie. This is our recipe from our cookbook Loafing...
Restaurantsparentmap.com

Free Slices at Pagliacci Pizza

After an extensive remodel to expand the Juanita store, Pagliacci Pizza will reopen the store on Thursday, August 12. The store now has an expansive, light-filled seating area—including outdoor tables—a slice bar, an open kitchen, a dedicated station for pick-up orders, and two walls of soaring windows that open the space to the neighborhood. There is also additional parking in back. The store will now be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Restaurantsdiscoverestevan.com

The FINAL Pizza It Forward!

It has been a fun summer being able to run around delivering delicious Fired Up Grill pizzas to our listeners and readers with Pizza It Forward. Yesterday, we wrapped up the contest with our final winners. Check it out below!
RecipesNews On 6

Andolini's Keto Pizza

Welcome to the Cooking Corner! Mike Bausch of Andolini's joined us on Friday to talk about how to make the new Keto Pizza.
California StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

California Pizza

Yield: 6 servings (2 pizzas) 1 cup plus 1 tablespoon (150 grams) 1 cup plus 1 tablespoon and 2 teaspoons (150 grams) all-purpose flour. 1 large red pepper, or roasted red pepper from a jar. 1 tablespoon butter. 1 large onion, sliced thin. 1 large fennel bulb, sliced thin. 1...
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Monarch & the Milkweed to Reopen With Pizza

Burlington's Monarch & the Milkweed, which has been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic, will reopen the week of August 30 — with one major change. The small restaurant and bar at 111 St. Paul Street will once again offer beautifully crafted cocktails, an eclectic wine list and a retail case containing Milkweed CBD confections developed by pastry chef and owner Andrew LeStourgeon.
Restaurantstraveliowa.com

Pizza on the Prairie

Come to the prairie on Friday nights for handmade-from-scratch brick oven pizza packed with straight-from-the-farm veggies & local meats! Live music from 5 to 8:30 pm. Walk the prairie path and enjoy the outdoor art along the way (5 permanent sculptures + the temporary Prairie Art exhibit beginning June 25). Sides, desserts, beer, wine and soft drinks available. Seating is limited, so bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. Reservations required. Choose your own space on the lawn for your group. Masks required when inside buildings.
WCAX

Dixieland Strollers bring smiles to fairgoers; Debut of indoor mini-golf

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lights on rides and the smell of fried food are just two staples of the Champlain Valley Fair, but there’s a distinct sound that comes along with it, too. Elissa Borden met up with Dixieland Strollers, a group of musicians from Vermont and New Hampshire who...
Binghamton, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

CHOW Pizza Shop Challenge

BINGHAMTON, NY- You can help to alleviate hunger in our community while enjoying some signature pizzas over the next few weeks. Guiseppe’s in Chenango Bridge has launched the Binghamton Pizza Shop CHOW Challenge. The pizzeria, also known for its wings and subs, is challenging other local pizza makers to see...
Restaurantswhatsupmag.com

Timber Pizza Company

Timber Pizza Company offers full service catering throughout the DMV. Offerings that expand well beyond their Nationally recognized wood-fired pizza will be sure to wow your wedding guests. Native Annapolitan and Co-Owner Chris Brady has over 12 years experience in the wedding catering industry and works with each client to...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Trend has pizza chain trying watermelon pizza

CHICAGO – A pizza chain is jumping on a TikTok trend. Domino’s Australia posted a video saying “Y’all keep asking us for a low carb option.”. It’s a pizza but instead of a normal crust, they use a slice of watermelon. The original recipe on TikTok calls for barbecue sauce...
Entertainmentmltnews.com

Scene in MLT: Babies, strollers and dogs, oh my

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters. This is so we can verify your...
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Watermelon pizza goes viral

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Well after Harry Styles’ Watermelon Sugar High, it was only a matter of time until we ended up with a watermelon stuffed pizza!. Now Dominos wants a slice of the action. Domino’s Australia said it was inspired by Tik Tok Chef Oliver Paterson who whipped up...
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Kitchn

Cast Iron Tortilla Pizza

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you want homemade pizza lickety-split, I have two words for you: tortilla pizza. A simple flour tortilla is cooked in a hot cast iron pan until crispy and crackly, then topped with spoonfuls of pizza sauce, a scattering of mozzarella cheese, and your favorite toppings. This super-thin-crust pizza will easily satisfy a pizza craving and comes together in mere minutes, making it the perfect weeknight meal. Let’s get to know this magic pie!
Recipesprincesspinkygirl.com

Pizza Quesadillas

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Pizza quesadillas are a kid-friendly dish that requires just 4 ingredients and take 5 minutes to make. Warm melted cheese and pepperoni slices are enveloped inside a tortilla that’s grilled to crispy perfection.
RestaurantsOdessa American

UTPB’s Pizza with the President

The UTPB Student Government Association hosted a Pizza with the President event Tuesday afternoon at the UTPB Student Activity Center. Students were given free pizza and drinks and could take part in a questions and answers session about the happenings across UTPB with the President of UTPB Sandra Woodley and Vice President of Student Affairs and Leadership Becky Spurlock.
Restaurantsprogressivegrocer.com

Cappello’s Keto Pizza

Frozen food trailblazer Cappello’s has unveiled what the brand says is the first-ever line of Keto Certified pizzas. The product line combines authentic pizza taste and texture with easy cook times and intentional nutrition such as healthy fats and high fiber, along with low net carbs. Although Cappello’s has traditionally made almond flour the star of its grain-free creations, this line of plant-forward pizzas introduces an unexpected lead ingredient: turnips, which turn out to be not only low in carbohydrates, but also nutrient dense in fiber, iron, omega 3 fatty acids, vitamin C, vitamin B and calcium. Cappello’s is the first consumer packaged goods brand to use turnips in a frozen offering. The line consists of Keto Pizza Crust, which contains only 4 grams of net carbs per each third and enables consumers to create their own pizzas; Whole Milk Mozzarella Keto Cheese Pizza, which features a crispy crust, melty full-fat mozzarella and just 9 grams of net carbs per half a pizza; and Keto Buffalo Ranch topped with Roasted Cauliflower, which features zesty buffalo sauce and creamy ranch and just 8 grams of net carbs per half a pizza. All of the pizzas are good-to-excellent sources of fiber. The pizzas retail for a suggested retail price range of $10-$13. Cappello’s has also just revealed the latest addition to its almond flour ravioli line, dairy-free Butternut Squash Ravioli.

