Which underappreciated comic book characters deserve their own game?

By PC Gamer
Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. The newly announced Marvel's Midnight Suns may feature the big-name likes of Captain America and Wolverine, a hero who is on almost as many teams as Beast—canonically Beast is a member of the X-Men, Hex-Men, Extreme X-Men, X-Factor, X-Club, Defenders, Avengers, Secret Avengers, SWORD, and, oh yeah, the Illuminati—but it also gives Magik, Robbie Reyes, and Nico Minoru from Runaways a rare opportunity to star in a videogame.

