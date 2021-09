The Chicago Blackhawks are the biggest NHL offseason anomaly. It’s not often that a team acquires a Vezina Trophy winner (Marc-Andre Fleury), a two-time Stanley Cup Champion (Tyler Johnson) and a No. 1 defenseman (Seth Jones) in the span of a week. Now that the shock of the all the craziness has fizzled, it’s time to focus on the season ahead. The Blackhawks start their season in less than seven weeks (Oct. 13), and they are in an interesting position. They went from “rebuild” mode, to making moves that resemble a contending team. When you have a club that tries to make that swift transition, there are plenty of questions involved.