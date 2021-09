After playing sparingly since signing a homegrown deal with the Philadelphia Union, Jack de Vries will get a chance to impress with Venezia FC in Italy over the next year. The 19-year-old, who has Dutch and American citizenship, has played just four first team matches for the Union and has been out for much of 2021 with a concussion he suffered in preseason. Union head coach Jim Curtin said recently that the son of former Colorado Rapids player Raimo de Vries was cleared to play but he hasn’t been spotted in training as reports surfaced of his loan move to Venice.