FOX Analyst: Fans Need To ‘Pump The Breaks’ About Urban Meyer

By Zach Koons
The Spun
The Spun
 6 days ago
After the Jacksonville Jaguars lost their second game in Urban Meyer’s first preseason, some fans and members of the media were ready to pull the plug on the first-year NFL head coach. However, FOX Sports analyst Brady Quinn thinks it’s time for everyone to cool their jets. Quinn, who worked...

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
