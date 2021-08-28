1 person is dead, another critically injured in two separate overnight stabbing in Dallas area, police report

Dallas, TX – The number of violent crimes is still on the rise in Dallas despite authorities’ efforts to somehow lower that number.

Weekends are usually the busiest days for the local authorities as more crime cases are seen compared to other days.

Dallas police are investigating two stabbings Friday night, one of which was fatal.

The first stabbing happened just before 9:15 p.m., in a parking lot in the 2600 block of Main Street.

Police said two men got into a fight, then one pulled a knife and stabbed the other.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, and police are now working to identify the killer.

The other stabbing happened at about 2 a.m., in the 2700 block of Elm Street.

Police said two men got into an argument after one of them put a drink on a vehicle.

One man pulled a knife and stabbed the other at least twice. The suspect fled.

Officers placed a tourniquet on the victim’s arm before he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police are now searching for surveillance video of both stabbings for their investigation.