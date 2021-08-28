LIVE BLOG: Chicago Bears 27, Tennessee Titans 24 FINAL
Fourth Quarter
- Gipson another hit on QB and causes floater and Woods drops it when he runs in DHC. Game ends. Bears 27, Titans 24
- Pat O'Donnell clinches it for good this time by putting a punt dead at the 1. Just 23 seconds left.
- Nice third-down cut outside by Artavis Pierce but he doesn't reach out the ball and it's fourth-and-1 with 34 seconds left.
- Titans use up their last timeout with 1:22 left and it's third-and-8.
- Josh Woods returns to the field and makes a big TFL, then Thomas Graham Jr. defends on a fourth-down incompletion to settle the game with 1:32 left. Bears ball at Titans 46.
- Duke Shelley has an interception and drops it but with some help from Kinsey. He should have had it. They have to punt after the incompletion and Bears have it with the lead and 4:39 remaining.
- Word of advice for the Nissan Stadium people: Sherman Williams. Get a different type of paint for the field because it's been all over players' shirts the whole night when they hit the ground.
- Two players draw unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on the same play for the Titans. That's something you don't normally see unless there's a fight.
- Christian Jones back in the game for Woods, not Iyiegbuniwe. This definitely is not a good sign for him. The reason for this would be special teams if Iggy beats out Jones.
- The 54-yard TD pass gives Horsted five catches for 104 yards and three TDs.
- Horsted gets the Bears out of a hole with a 17-yard catch over the middle for a first down and then catches a pass at the 40 and takes it the distance for the go-ahead TD on a pass from Foles. Then Foles is thrown to the turf. The Bears are going for two and it fails. Horsted having a great night and might have been able to help them this year, but Jesse James has already proven he not only is the third tight end but maybe a second tight end when Jimmy Graham leaves. Horsted might be picked up this year if the Bears cut him and try to stash him on practice squad for a third year. Bears 27, Titans 24
- Titans upset with Caleb Johnson for horse collar but he never had the hand on the collar area, just grabbed the returner's arm and dragged him to the ground.
- Foles tries throwing a slant to Coulter and threw high and too far ahead of him. Coulter appears to have had the wind knocked out of him and goes to sideline as Bears punt.
- Artavis Pierce's two runs leave the Bears facing third-and-3.
- Foles trying to regain the lead now starting from the 25.
- Fourth-and-1 and Thomas Graham Jr beaten badly in man-to-man coverage by Cameron Batson for a 6-yard TD with 11:43 remaining. Titans 24, Bears 21
- Third-and-15 after Dionte Ruffin broke up a pass in the end zone and Hill takes a short toss 14 yards, benefiting from an open-field illegal block that officials didn't flag. Blind-side block on it.
- Titans get the first down at the Bears 15 but are called for Mason Kinsey holding on a run to the right side.
- Titans at Bears 27 and Hill powers for 9 yards. Jones with the tackle.
- Cutting Christian Jones and keeping Joel Iyiegbuniwe would be a mistake in my opinion, considering Iggy has had three seasons already to prove himself and really hasn't done much. But it wouldn't be a real surprise because they'd be keeping a younger linebacker with speed to play special teams over an older one.
Third Quarter
- Facemask on Christian Jones after an 8-yard run. Jones playing in the fourth quarter isn't exactly an endorsement for his longevity in Chicago. After three quarters, Bears 21, Titans 17
- Two runs and an incompletion and Bears must punt.
- Chris Lacy replaces Herbert on kick returns and is creamed at the 19.
- Javian Hawkins makes a 2-yard TD run off left guard. They really worked over Daniel Archibong on the run. Bears 21, Titans 17
- First down and goal at the 6. After a 2-yard Hill run, he powers inside to the 2.
- Titans offensive line blowing Bears interior off the ball and linebackers Josh Woods and Caleb Johnson are nowhere to be found.
- Using Graham at right cornerback this series with Christian at the nickel. Titans reach the Bears 29 behind Brian Hill runs and short passing.
- Earlier in camp Foles said he was dicing up the Bears defense all camp and he was right, but not the starting defense. He actually did dice up the Titans backups on that drive.
- Foles rifles one over the middle to Horsted for a TD in the center of the defense and Bears pad the lead with 9:01 left in the quarter. Efficient, 10-play, 69-yard TD drive. Best the offense moved the ball the entire preseason, including the scoring drives by Fields. Foles put it where the defense wasn't at and the Bears receivers made the plays. Brian Johnson PAT. Bears 21, Titans 10.
- Second-team line has Larry Borom at left tackle and Elijah Wilkinson at right tackle.
- Dazz Newsome gets to show off his moves finally. Takes a short toss 19 yards to the 7-yard line.
- Herbert with a nifty reception in the flat on a soft toss from Foles for 11. First down at the Tennessee 26.
- Crossing pattern to Johnson for a first down on 11-yard play.
- Herbert 1 yard up the middle. Screen to Jon'Vea Johnson gains 4 off right side.
- Foles beautiful 9-yard completion to Coulter slanting over the middle for first down.
- Backup offensive line is in and Herbert loses a yard on second down.
- Bears start at the 31. Isaiah Coulter with his first Bears catch on a hitch for 8 yards.
- Fields out of game and Foles is in. He could be trying out here for the Colts or the Jets or even Jacksonville again.
Second Quarter
- Fields 7 of 10 for 54 yards and a TD. Ran for 13 yards on two attempts.
- The penalty helped set the TD up. That was an automatic penalty. Borders actually wrapped up Adams, then lifted him up off the ground and slammed him to the turf. According to rules that's a no-no. Dick Butkus and Doug Buffone era Bears did that kind of thing and got congratulated for it. Halftime. Bears 14, Titans 10
- Fields does what everyone knew he could do. Scrambles, stays behind the line and throws a 20-yard TD pass to Jesper Horsted on the move. Put the ball right where no one but Horsted could get it. Bears 14, Titans 10.
- Big hit on Rodney Adams after a short throw and Adams talks officials into a personal foul call on Borders.
- Caleb Farley interferes with Jesper Horsted on a nice soft touch from Fields. He could have even led Horsted more, but then he wouldn't have gotten the pass interference penalty they received. First down at Titans 42.
- Fields scrambles out of bounds for 6 but its third-and-4.
- Herbert drops a pass over the middle on first down.
- Fields to Ridley for a first down and 5 yards.
- Herbert runs left end for 5
- Herbert's 23-yard return sets the Bears up at their 22 with 1:43 left. Good test for Fields.
- Titans get a short gain on first-down run and then Sargent is stuffed for no gain. Third-and-goal from the 3. Incomplete third-down throw and Sam Ficken drills a 21-yard field goal. Titans 10, Bears 7
- Screen pass against the blitz to Blasingame breaks long and the Titans are inside the the Bears 10. Great tackle from behind by Thomas Graham Jr., who didn't give up on the play.
- Would Ryan Pace cut Danny Trevathan? They didn't play Alec Ogletree so appears to have the team made. The cap implication of a cut is almost zero but they would save money but getting rid of Trevathan's salary and keeping Ogletree, would probably amount to about $2 million in cap savings. Losing a leader and possible depth at the position wouldn't make it worthwhile.
- Titans back to the power running and get 8 yards off right tackle. There have been all subs for the last few series for the Bears. Charles Snowden steps up and makes a stop on second-down run. Third-and-1. Khari Blasingame with the first down run on third-and-1
- Roberson is the former CFL player who had 10 interceptions in that league and was a Vikings practice squad player prior to that.
- Roberson picks off Woodside and takes it back with a pick-6 of 27 yards after Gipson hits Woodside throwing. Bears 7, Titans 7
- Tre Roberson shoestring tackle on a wide receiver screen for a 1-yard loss.
- After a false start, a 5-yard completion on a bootleg pass and Dionte Ruffin with a good open-field tackle.
- Joel Iyiegbuniwe, "Iggy" needs to show he can be physical at LB and makes a big hit for no gain but on third down Shelley misses an open field tackle after the bragging about how good he is at it. First-down at the 20.
- Duke Shelley with beautiful open-field tackle of Brian Hill for no gain. This is one of his strengths.
- Bears coverage unit does its best job of covering any punt in preseason, and then the Titans are called for holding on the play.
- Replay overturned it saying his elbow was out. Incomplete and Bears punt again.
- Scramble by Fields sets up third-and-8 and Rodney Adams catches a 10-yard pass to the sideline. The challenges is out. It appears he never had the second foot down and his elbow came down on the sidelines.
- Fields with a good decision checking down to Horsted for a 7-yard completion. Second-and-15.
- Herbert with a nice spin out of a tackle but now Sam Mustipher is caught holding.
- False start Ifedi. He's having a horrible half after missing most of camp with a hip-flexor.
- Herbert a 20-yard return up the left sideline with little blocking after a short kickoff. Bears ball 13:22 left in half.
- Sargent a 1-yard TD on fourth-and-inches behind center. Titans 7, Bears 0
- Sam Kamara big time pressure on pass and it's incomplete. Fourth-and-inches.
- Second-down run stopped inches short. Third-and-goal.
- Marqui Christian reaches back and prevents a TD after lining up in the slot.
- First and goal at the 3.
First Quarter
- Artie Burns does what the Bears had problems with last week. He misses a tackle on a 17-yard pass to the 3. Quarter ends. No score. Titans dominating so far by throwing to receivers who won't be on the roster and by running Sargent, who is definitely a keeper. He has broken three tackles so far.
- Nice pass Woodside to the 21 just as Trevis Gipson hits him.
- London injured on next running play for Bears, the second-year lineman from Western Illinois. Maybe an elbow.
- Deon Bush left the field, no word yet if it was a shoulder, maybe a stinger. Bush appeared OK and ran off on his own.
- Deon Bush grabbing left arm after another Sargent run.
- Woodside throws short for a 9-yard gain and then Mario Edwards goes offsides
- Logan Woodside in at QB for Titans now.
- This is disappointing to see the first-team offensive line struggling to block for the run and also to pass block. There's no much else they are needed to do. Can they get that group ready in 2 weeks before the opener?
- First team offensive line opens no holes and Damien Williams has to try and put on a move. Comes up inches short. Titans ball at their own 49
- Third-and-2 run gains 1. Nagy going for fourth-and-1.
- Throw to Riley Ridley gains 8. Ridley with a nice move to shrug off a tackler
- Adams catches another one on wide receiver screen but Fields floated the throw. Can't do that. No gain.
- Nice third-down conversion with Fields staying in pocket and throwing to Rodney Adams for 7.
- A dropped Scooter Harrington pass and a 4-yard run by Williams leaves Bears facing third-and-6.
- Trevathan dunked on sidelines in the turnover bucket, 2.0, the actual basketball hoop on a trash pail.
- Trevathan picks off the pass on second down on throw over the middle, then winds up sitting on the Titans bench after being knocked out of bounds. If that was testing Trevathan's ability or whether he's ready, he is.
- First down conversion over the middle on throw to Marcus Johnson for 6. Then Sargent powers for 5 more.
- Daniel Munyer, the Titans backup center, hurt on third down conversion. Bears leaving Trevathan in this series but Goldman is out.
- Titans power game works for a first down even after a 5-yard false start thanks to Mekhi Sargent's 12-yard run right past Charles Snowden.
- After punt the Titans start in Bears territory at the 48.
- Germain Ifedi beaten on the sack. He didn't have much training camp time, either. Peters was actually beaten on the play on the left side, as well.
- Second-down run stuffed. Not a good second play from the first-team offensive line. Blocking caved in. Then Fields is sacked on third down. This doesn't say much for the first team line.
- Bears start at own 14 and Damien Williams powers for 6 off left guard.
- Damiere Byrd back on the punt return could indicate Dazz Newsome might not be a lock for this roster after all.
- Danny Trevathan being given playing time along with Eddie Goldman, two veterans who did not get much practice or playing time due to injuries and COVID in Goldman's case. They make tackles on first two plays. On third down pass rush from LaCale London causes incompletion and Titans punt.
- Bears kicking off.
Pregame
- At least Fields is warming up with his helmet on. Andre Smith's wallet is $5,806 lighter now for a fine he received after the hit that knocked Fields' helmet off last week.
- Justin Fields warming up only reminds people the future is before the Bears, and the past included a lot of coveting other teams' quarterbacks.
Stormy start in the pregame.
