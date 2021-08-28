CIPHERTEK SYSTEMS GETS DRIVE THROUGH THIS MORNING

Good morning, RVA! It's 73 °F, and today looks like a repeat of yesterday. You can expect sunshine, highs in the mid 90s, and a powerful desire to pick up a milkshake. The New York Times has put together a nice map of states that saw the greatest summer increase in first doses, colored by percentage of total population vaccinated. As you may have guessed, in the face of Delta, states with the lowest vaccination rates saw the biggest increase in first doses. This dude running Arkansas's vaccination effort puts it bluntly: "The reason why we’ve seen the marked increase in demand is fear, it’s the Delta variant." I know it doesn't feel great to make fear-based decisions, but, here we are and it seems like it's working. Locally, we're seeing a similar, if not as marked, increase in vaccine uptake in Virginia, too. How will return to school, a move back to more in-person working, employer vaccine mandates, and the coming of the Fall of Uncertainty impact the spread of both disease and vaccine? I don't think anyone can know!
