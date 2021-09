No matter what happens between New York and Washington Capitals pest Tom Wilson next season, new Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant is confident his side can remain cool. "It's not going to overtake the team," Gallant said, according to Larry Brooks of The New York Post. "Fortunately for me, I got the opportunity to be the coach and we're going to change it a little bit, the way the team is going to play and respond to issues like that. I don’t think they're going to happen anymore."