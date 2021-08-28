Cancel
GoFundMe started to help local dog fight heartworms

By Lauryn Moss
FOX 4 WFTX
 6 days ago
A local couple adopted a Chocolate Labrador and learned he needed immediate veterinarian treatment. People in the community are using GoFundMe to help save his life.

“The vet when he had called me, he sounded like anxious like oh my god,” Mariel Espinal, Charlie B’s Owner, said.

He told her that Charlie had hookworms, heartworms and roundworms. The vet explained the treatment could cost upwards of $1,500.

Espinal panicked, knowing she had a wedding to plan. Her friend advised her to create a GoFundMe.

She was hesitant at first but set up a donation page.

“I feel bad asking people for money, but at the same time, I don’t have the fund to pay for his treatment,” she said.

She posted the donation page on Facebook and started receiving donations. The donations have helped them pay for one of Charlie’s shots, but he has a long road ahead.

Charlie will need a total of three shots that require him to stay at the vet to be monitored.

He also has restrictions he has to follow.

“He can’t jump. He can’t run. He was doing originally before we found out. He said he could die. I am like, oh gosh, he is too young,” Espinal said.

Charlie’s life outside of his treatment has also been rough. He was passed around four other families before ending up with Espinal.

At one point, he was an outside dog, Espinal said. That is likely where he originally got infected by a mosquito.

He went untreated for months. When her vet broke the news, she was shocked.

“We were like, oh my gosh, poor baby causes it’s a lot to go through,” she said.

Regardless, one thing is clear that Charlie is in a better place.

"He seems to be enjoying life now a lot more easily. This is his final home,” she said.

To contribute to Charlie’s treatment, click here .

