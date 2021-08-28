Cancel
COVID-19: Delta variant doubles risk of hospitalization compared to alpha variant, according to study

By Press Release
outbreaknewstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople infected with the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant have approximately double the risk of hospitalisation compared with those infected with the alpha variant, a study of more than 40,000 cases from England between 29 March and 23 May 2021, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal has confirmed. The risk of...

#Delta#Alpha#Covid 19#The Lancet#University Of Cambridge#764 34#794 43#Mrc Biostatistics
