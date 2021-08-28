Cancel
Anthrax case reported in North Kazakhstan

By News Desk
outbreaknewstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was sickened with anthrax in the North Kazakhstan region, according to a report in Sputnik News (computer translated). Deputy head of the regional department of sanitary and epidemiological control, Arman Kushbasov said Friday, a resident of the village of Gorkovskoye, Akzhar district, arrived at the medical facility with a complaint about the presence of edema in the wrist, the appearance of yellow blisters, and a change in skin color. Later, an ulcer appeared, covered with a thin dry black crust.

