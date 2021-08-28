Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Candace Cameron Bure Shares Emotional Video: ‘I Just Wanted to Show You My Own Humanity’

By Nicole Massabrook
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpV5y_0bg2SQO300
Candace Cameron Bure. Rachpoot/MEGA

Showing her true colors. Candace Cameron Bure maintains a pretty positive social media presence, but the 45-year-old decided to show a different side of herself on Saturday, August 28.

After sharing a good hair selfie and packing photo via her Instagram Story, Cameron Bure decided to get real for a moment with her fans in an emotional video. “Hi, I keep debating if I should post anything, but I just wanted to because I’m always so happy on Instagram,” the actress explained with tears in her eyes. “I just wanted to show you my own humanity of how heavy my heart is.”

The Fuller House alum revealed that she can’t take her eyes away from the news about Afghanistan. Thirteen U.S. service members died and at least 18 more were injured on Thursday, August 26, after a suicide bomber attacked near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. At least 90 Afghans died in the tragedy.

“I just keep looking at all the faces of those military servicemen that have died and the people of Afghanistan and all the Americans, and it’s so hard to look at,” Cameron Bure said while crying.

The Hallmark star continued, “As an American and as a mama, I am just mourning the loss of all those people and my heart just breaks.”

The Los Angeles native shares daughter Natasha, 23, as well as sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19, with husband Valeri Bure. She married the former hockey player in 1996.

The mother of three returned to her Instagram Story after drying most of her tears. “I collected myself, but I’m packing for a trip today. I’m leaving and I’m leaving my family for a while,” she explained. “All my emotions just hit me today, and all I can think about is sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ with you.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum explained that her faith is what keeps her strong in sad moments like this. “Jesus brings us good news,” Cameron Bure said. “It’s salvation for every one of us. There might be some of you thinking, ‘Your religion is for you. Keep it to yourself.'”

The star added that she needed to share her religious views to be a good Christian. “If I didn’t share that good news with you, I would be the biggest hypocrite of a Christian because God tells us to go share the good news with everyone,” she said. The former cohost of The View recited a Bible passage, John 3:16-17, before signing off.

While the Make It or Break It alum doesn’t cry too often on social media, her latest emotional message comes shortly after another tearful clip. Earlier this month, the mom cried for a very different reason — her youngest child left for college.

On Sunday, August 22, the Christmas movie queen discussed dropping her “baby” off at the airport. “I’m very sad that I didn’t get to go to take him to college,” she said via her Instagram Story from the passenger seat while husband, 47, drove them home. “I had to just drop him off at LAX, and I’m getting no sympathy from someone.”

The Russian dad wasn’t as heartbroken as his wife. He quipped, “That’s what’s wrong with America. … Raising soft kids.”

After the former child star acknowledged that all kids “have to grow up,” the athlete added, “He’s 19 years old, by the way. I moved from Russia to U.S. by myself. I was 16 or 17. My mom didn’t drop me off, by the way.” Cameron Bure told her followers she was “still sad” and asked, “Who’s with me?”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

Comments / 1

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maksim
Person
Candace Cameron Bure
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Valeri Bure
Person
Hamid Karzai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram Story#Fuller House#Afghans#Americans#Christian#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Us Weekly

Candace Cameron Bure Answers Burning Hallmark Christmas Movie Questions: Favorite Leading Man, Fake Snow and Future Plans

The Queen of Christmas is spilling tales of Hallmark holiday movies past, present and future during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. While promoting the latest Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movie, Honeymoon, Honeymurder, Candace Cameron Bure confirmed that plans are in motion for her 2021 Christmas movie — and she’s secured one of her dream costars.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Candace Cameron Bure Says Look-Alike Daughter Natasha Acts More Like Dad Valeri Bure

Strong genes! Candace Cameron Bure acknowledged that while her daughter, Natasha, looks like her “sister,” she acts like more like her dad, Valeri Bure. “I love when people think that we look alike,” the Fuller House alum, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder. “I think my daughter is stunning, and I just love spending time with her.”
Celebritiespurewow.com

Candace Cameron Bure Twins with Daughter in Denim Jumpsuits on Instagram

Everywhere you look...there are celebrity moms hanging out with their twinning daughters. While we've recently seen Reese Witherspoon share selfies with her lookalike daughter, Ava, and Heidi Klum walk the red carpet with her carbon copy, Leni, it seems Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure wants to throw her hat into the ring as well.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Candace Cameron Bure Is ‘Very Sad’ She Can’t Drop Son Maksim Off at College, Gets ‘No Sympathy’ From Valeri Bure

Not a full house anymore! Candace Cameron Bure’s youngest son, Maksim, left for college on Sunday, August 22. “College bound!!!” the Fuller House alum, 45, captioned an Instagram photo with the 19-year-old. “I’m so excited for him, although as his mama, and him being the baby, I’m so [sad]. Go @maksim.bure. Go!! Be great for God!!”
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Candace Cameron Bure Admits She's "Very Sad" She Couldn't Drop Her Youngest Child Off at College

Watch: Candace Cameron Bure & Daughter Natasha's Twinning Moment. Candace Cameron Bure's house just got a little less full. The 45-year-old Fuller House alum shared to social media on Sunday, Aug. 22 why she's bummed that her youngest child, Maksim Bure, took a flight to begin college and that she didn't join him on the journey, which is considered a rite of passage for many parents. In addition to 19-year-old Maksim, Candace and husband Valeri Bure also share Natasha, 23, and Lev, 19.
Celebritieswomansday.com

See 'Fuller House' Star Candace Cameron Bure's Fresh Haircut

Candace Cameron Bure has a fresh look for August. The Fuller House star posted an Instagram story on August 4 showing of her new haircut and color, and it looks amazing! While very subtle, you can clearly see that Candace has more defined layers and went a bit lighter blonde.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Candace Cameron Bure’s Touching Goodbye to Son Maksim As He Leaves for College

Actress Candace Cameron Bure is doing her best to keep her emotion in check after dropping off her youngest son at college. All of you moms out there can probably relate to what Candace Cameron Bure is going through. Or at least one day you will. But the fact of the matter is that it can be difficult to deal with the day your child heads off to college. Cameron Bure has to be asking herself where the time has gone.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Fuller House' Star Candace Cameron Bure Weighs in on Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Not Returning to Series (Exclusive)

Full House fans were ecstatic in 2015 when they found out the cast would be reuniting for a Netflix revamp of the popular '90s series called Fuller House. However, while a number of big names — including Bob Saget, John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin and Jodie Sweetin — would be returning, it was hard not to notice that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen would not. The twins starred in the original series as Michelle Tanner, the adorable toddler turned young child, who was famously known for her line "You got it, dude," but fans were hoping to see the fashion designers back for Fuller House.
TV & VideosPopculture

Candace Cameron Bure 'Loves' 'Full House' Role DJ Tanner Like A 'Sister' (Exclusive)

Candace Cameron Bure made a huge name for herself while starring on the hit '90s series Full House. Since then, fans can't help but associate her name with her on-screen character, DJ Tanner, since she was a beloved face on the popular series. However, there are other big names in Hollywood such as Alfonso Ribeiro, Tiffani Thiessen, and Tia Mowry-Hardrict and sister Tamera Mowry-Housely who become so known for their on-air roles, some of them have found it hard to break away from that image to pursue new television or film opportunities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy