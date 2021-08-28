Candace Cameron Bure Shares Emotional Video: ‘I Just Wanted to Show You My Own Humanity’

Candace Cameron Bure. Rachpoot/MEGA

Showing her true colors. Candace Cameron Bure maintains a pretty positive social media presence, but the 45-year-old decided to show a different side of herself on Saturday, August 28.

After sharing a good hair selfie and packing photo via her Instagram Story, Cameron Bure decided to get real for a moment with her fans in an emotional video. “Hi, I keep debating if I should post anything, but I just wanted to because I’m always so happy on Instagram,” the actress explained with tears in her eyes. “I just wanted to show you my own humanity of how heavy my heart is.”

The Fuller House alum revealed that she can’t take her eyes away from the news about Afghanistan. Thirteen U.S. service members died and at least 18 more were injured on Thursday, August 26, after a suicide bomber attacked near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. At least 90 Afghans died in the tragedy.

“I just keep looking at all the faces of those military servicemen that have died and the people of Afghanistan and all the Americans, and it’s so hard to look at,” Cameron Bure said while crying.

The Hallmark star continued, “As an American and as a mama, I am just mourning the loss of all those people and my heart just breaks.”

The Los Angeles native shares daughter Natasha, 23, as well as sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19, with husband Valeri Bure. She married the former hockey player in 1996.

The mother of three returned to her Instagram Story after drying most of her tears. “I collected myself, but I’m packing for a trip today. I’m leaving and I’m leaving my family for a while,” she explained. “All my emotions just hit me today, and all I can think about is sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ with you.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum explained that her faith is what keeps her strong in sad moments like this. “Jesus brings us good news,” Cameron Bure said. “It’s salvation for every one of us. There might be some of you thinking, ‘Your religion is for you. Keep it to yourself.'”

The star added that she needed to share her religious views to be a good Christian. “If I didn’t share that good news with you, I would be the biggest hypocrite of a Christian because God tells us to go share the good news with everyone,” she said. The former cohost of The View recited a Bible passage, John 3:16-17, before signing off.

While the Make It or Break It alum doesn’t cry too often on social media, her latest emotional message comes shortly after another tearful clip. Earlier this month, the mom cried for a very different reason — her youngest child left for college.

On Sunday, August 22, the Christmas movie queen discussed dropping her “baby” off at the airport. “I’m very sad that I didn’t get to go to take him to college,” she said via her Instagram Story from the passenger seat while husband, 47, drove them home. “I had to just drop him off at LAX, and I’m getting no sympathy from someone.”

The Russian dad wasn’t as heartbroken as his wife. He quipped, “That’s what’s wrong with America. … Raising soft kids.”

After the former child star acknowledged that all kids “have to grow up,” the athlete added, “He’s 19 years old, by the way. I moved from Russia to U.S. by myself. I was 16 or 17. My mom didn’t drop me off, by the way.” Cameron Bure told her followers she was “still sad” and asked, “Who’s with me?”

